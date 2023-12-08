Cango Inc ADR (CANG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) has dropped by -8.82 compared to previous close of 1.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Jiayuan Lin – CEO Yongyi Zhang – CFO Operator Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Cango Inc’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CANG is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CANG is $19.08, which is $2.08 above the current price. The public float for CANG is 93.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CANG on December 08, 2023 was 65.77K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

The stock of Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has seen a -9.71% decrease in the past week, with a -16.96% drop in the past month, and a -19.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for CANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.33% for CANG’s stock, with a -20.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CANG Trading at -17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0904. In addition, Cango Inc ADR saw -28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.46 for the present operating margin

+9.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc ADR stands at -56.39. The total capital return value is set at -11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.17. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -7.35 for asset returns.

Based on Cango Inc ADR (CANG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.73. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -44.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.