Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has gone up by 4.90% for the week, with a 1.66% rise in the past month and a -15.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.29% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.69% for CSIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is $30.57, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on December 08, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has jumped by 1.24 compared to previous close of 21.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Solar stocks have had a rough year. The Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ: RAYS ), which holds about 54 different solar names, has plummeted 42.4% since the beginning of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.