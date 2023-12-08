Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Camden Property Trust (CPT) by analysts is $103.78, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 104.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CPT was 933.87K shares.

CPT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has surged by 0.01 when compared to previous closing price of 93.39, but the company has seen a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Camden Property Trust is a resilient choice for investors looking for REITs, dividend growth, and income stocks in 2024. CPT has a strong business model, top-tier balance sheet, and proven stability during recessions. The company’s multi-family properties in favorable locations, low rent-to-income ratio, and smart capital deployment make it a promising long-term investment.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT’s stock has risen by 3.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.80% and a quarterly drop of -9.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Camden Property Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $94 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.63. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $89.55 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 17,685 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $386,323 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,337 shares at $110.35 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 246,799 shares at $588,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.