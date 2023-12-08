C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 85.51, however, the company has experienced a 4.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that Stocks are having their best November in 43 years, and stocks are now 13% historically overvalued. But thankfully, smart investors can always find incredible Warren Buffett-style bargains, both of the deep value and “wonderful company at a fair price” variety. These 10 high-yield aristocrats average a 5.3% dividend, A-credit rating, and offer 12.6% long-term return potential, the same as the Nasdaq, but with 6X the much safer and more dependable yield.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is above average at 26.44x. The 36-month beta value for CHRW is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRW is $86.03, which is $0.01 above than the current price. The public float for CHRW is 115.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRW on December 08, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW’s stock has seen a 4.84% increase for the week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month and a -0.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for CHRW’s stock, with a -7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.63. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, who sale 0 shares at the price of $82.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV now owns 266,936 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, the Director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 7 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV is holding 266,936 shares at $576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.