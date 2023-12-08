Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.19 in comparison to its previous close of 73.92, however, the company has experienced a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Aflac (AFL) and Brown & Brown (BRO) are two insurance stocks that look poised for new 52-week highs in December.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 28.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is $79.60, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 237.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on December 08, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stock saw an increase of -1.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.71% and a quarterly increase of 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for BRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.65. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 29.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.16 for the present operating margin

+94.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.