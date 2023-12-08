Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has dropped by -1.12 compared to previous close of 27.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Brookfield Renewable had lost value in recent months as growth concerns hit the renewable energy sector. It’s not facing the same growth headwinds as its peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Right Now?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) by analysts is $34.33, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 179.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BEPC was 1.07M shares.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC stock saw an increase of 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.75% and a quarterly increase of 3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for BEPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.46% for the last 200 days.

BEPC Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.59. Equity return is now at value 27.65, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.