Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BFH stock has gone up by 10.04%, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly plunge of -13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.37% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) is 2.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFH is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is $34.00, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 48.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% of that float. On December 08, 2023, BFH’s average trading volume was 584.91K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) has surged by 5.49 when compared to previous closing price of 29.31, but the company has seen a 10.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Bread Financial (BFH) stands to gain from solid consumer spending, credit sales performance and a robust capital position, offset by escalating expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.90. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $30.51 back on Dec 07. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 340,702 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $762,865 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $29.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 342,199 shares at $889,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.