BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BPT is at 0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BPT is $12.00, The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BPT on December 08, 2023 was 226.08K shares.

BPT) stock’s latest price update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.66 in relation to previous closing price of 3.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

BPT’s Market Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has experienced a -13.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.47% drop in the past month, and a -52.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for BPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.54% for BPT’s stock, with a -50.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -33.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -73.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84. Equity return is now at value 381.40, with 359.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.