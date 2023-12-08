Bowlero Corp (BOWL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BOWL is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BOWL is $18.25, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 84.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.49% of that float. The average trading volume for BOWL on December 08, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) has jumped by 2.55 compared to previous close of 10.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Bowlero operates bowling centers in North America and has a strategy of acquiring small independently run bowling businesses. The company’s acquisitions create significant shareholder value through improved financing and attractive acquisition prices. At the current price, further acquisitions don’t seem to be sufficiently priced in.

BOWL’s Market Performance

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has experienced a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.12% rise in the past month, and a 7.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for BOWL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Bowlero Corp saw -19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp, valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 9.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 78.17, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 757.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.33. Total debt to assets is 79.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,437.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.