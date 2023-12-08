Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has gone up by 25.94% for the week, with a 64.57% rise in the past month and a 50.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.24% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.53% for BLUE’s stock, with a 46.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) by analysts is $7.62, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 106.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.16% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BLUE was 3.84M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.54 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-08 that Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is enjoying a boost today, after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley to “equal-weight” from “underweight,” with a price-target hike to $7.00 from $3.00.

BLUE Trading at 62.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +74.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Obenshain Andrew, who sale 807 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Nov 03. After this action, Obenshain Andrew now owns 291,134 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $2,555 using the latest closing price.

Colvin Richard A, the Chief Medical Officer of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 2,343 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Colvin Richard A is holding 125,735 shares at $6,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.