Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BITF is $3.69, which is $1.24 above the current price. The public float for BITF is 225.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on December 08, 2023 was 12.45M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has soared by 14.72 in relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 47.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Considering the broad market outlook, I believe it’s a good time to buy potential multibagger penny stocks with an investment horizon of 24 months. There is a strong case for multiple rate cuts in 2024 and potentially in 2025 to avoid a recession.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a 47.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 119.20% rise in the past month, and a 123.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.31% for BITF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 77.26% for BITF’s stock, with a 99.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 104.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.89%, as shares surge +105.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +48.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.45. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 457.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.