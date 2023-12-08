BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) is 8.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) is $126.73, which is $34.77 above the current market price. The public float for BNTX is 237.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On December 08, 2023, BNTX’s average trading volume was 648.71K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNTX) stock’s latest price update

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 101.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Moderna and BioNTech are pioneering companies in mRNA technology, known for their fast development of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines. Both companies have the potential to transform the treatment landscape for various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Both companies hold late-stage assets that pave the road for near-term growth.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has experienced a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month, and a -15.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for BNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for BNTX’s stock, with a -8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $99 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNTX Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.31. In addition, BioNTech SE ADR saw -32.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE ADR stands at +54.50. The total capital return value is set at 89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.16. Equity return is now at value 14.51, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.