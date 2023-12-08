Berry Corp (BRY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) is above average at 12.56x. The 36-month beta value for BRY is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRY is $9.00, which is $2.11 above than the current price. The public float for BRY is 73.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of BRY on December 08, 2023 was 929.78K shares.

The stock of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 6.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Berry averaged 25,300 BOEPD in Q3 2023 production, along with generating $35 million in adjusted free cash flow. Berry’s Macpherson acquisition may have contributed around 300 BOEPD in Q3 production with its mid-September close. Macpherson’s production is expected to be 2,400 BOEPD in 2024, and this should meaningfully help Berry’s Q4 2023 results as well.

BRY’s Market Performance

BRY’s stock has fallen by -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.16% and a quarterly drop of -17.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Berry Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for BRY’s stock, with a -9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Berry Corp saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 6.34, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Berry Corp (BRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.