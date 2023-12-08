Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has seen a 2.20% increase in the past week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month, and a 9.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for TBBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for TBBK stock, with a simple moving average of 17.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Right Now?

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by analysts is $46.67, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for TBBK is 51.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TBBK was 342.30K shares.

TBBK stock's latest price update

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.41 in relation to its previous close of 38.93. However, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that The headline numbers for The Bancorp (TBBK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBBK Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.90. In addition, Bancorp Inc. saw 40.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Cohn Matthew, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $38.51 back on Nov 21. After this action, Cohn Matthew now owns 28,503 shares of Bancorp Inc., valued at $25,032 using the latest closing price.

Mielke Daniela, the Director of Bancorp Inc., purchase 620 shares at $39.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Mielke Daniela is holding 23,400 shares at $24,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.07. Equity return is now at value 26.23, with 2.47 for asset returns.

Based on Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.00. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.