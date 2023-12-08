AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Stock Faces 6.47% Weekly Volatility

The stock of AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has seen a 23.45% increase in the past week, with a 24.62% gain in the past month, and a -16.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for RCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.54% for RCEL’s stock, with a -7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) by analysts is $22.76, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for RCEL is 24.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of RCEL was 186.27K shares.

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.04 in comparison to its previous close of 12.41, however, the company has experienced a 23.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Avita’s (RCEL) stock declines 19% after the company lowered its total revenue guidance for 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCEL Trading at 18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL rose by +23.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw 99.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from O’Toole David D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 01. After this action, O’Toole David D now owns 16,534 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $5,340 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole David D, the CFO of AVITA Medical Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that O’Toole David D is holding 15,000 shares at $20,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.51 for the present operating margin

+82.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AVITA Medical Inc stands at -77.47. The total capital return value is set at -30.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.46. Equity return is now at value -44.61, with -37.21 for asset returns.

Based on AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.