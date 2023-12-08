Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) is $419.50, which is $419.4 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 65.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AULT on December 08, 2023 was 13.00M shares.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has increased by 12.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a 14.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Stocks are down on Thursday but it’s not due to any negative news that’s affecting the market today. Instead, it looks like stocks are simply taking a break from recent rallies that have sent shares higher.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has seen a 14.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.81% decline in the past month and a -86.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.79% for AULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -98.69% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -33.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0989. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -99.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 178 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Nov 30. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 101,362 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $3,909 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 346,644 shares at $0.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 679,969 shares at $30,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -122.24, with -50.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.