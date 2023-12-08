ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) by analysts is $13.80, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 114.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ATAI was 609.64K shares.

ATAI) stock’s latest price update

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a 12.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has experienced a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month, and a -18.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for ATAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for ATAI’s stock, with a -26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATAI Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1317. In addition, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. saw -56.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Brand Florian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Brand Florian now owns 130,000 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V., valued at $23,120 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian, the of ATAI Life Sciences N.V., purchase 40,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Brand Florian is holding 110,000 shares at $57,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. The total capital return value is set at -43.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.64. Equity return is now at value -24.09, with -20.57 for asset returns.

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -200.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.