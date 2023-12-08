Assessing the Risk and Potential of Select Water Solutions Inc’s (WTTR) Stock

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has gone down by -4.56% for the week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month and a -14.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.65% for WTTR’s stock, with a -6.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) is above average at 13.65x. The 36-month beta value for WTTR is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WTTR is $11.25, which is $4.13 above than the current price. The public float for WTTR is 90.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on December 08, 2023 was 705.10K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.28 in relation to its previous close of 7.14. However, the company has experienced a -4.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc saw -22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 05. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,024 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc, valued at $108,160 using the latest closing price.

Skarke Michael, the EVP, COO of Select Water Solutions Inc, sale 15,333 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Skarke Michael is holding 368,785 shares at $124,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.