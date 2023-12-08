Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s (LYRA) Stock

In the past week, LYRA stock has gone up by 18.13%, with a monthly gain of 33.45% and a quarterly surge of 1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.72% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.89% for LYRA’s stock, with a 27.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYRA is -0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) is $11.75, which is $7.84 above the current market price. The public float for LYRA is 39.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On December 08, 2023, LYRA’s average trading volume was 417.46K shares.

LYRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) has jumped by 5.96 compared to previous close of 3.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Lyra Therapeutics has two product candidates in clinical trials for Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients. Both candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, show promising efficacy data, with LYR-210 in phase 3 trials and LYR-220 in phase 2 trials. Lyra has a market cap of $190mn and enough cash to sustain operations until 2025, but more cash would be desirable.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LYRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYRA Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +33.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA rose by +18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from Waksal Harlan, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Nov 10. After this action, Waksal Harlan now owns 261,966 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $74,095 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, purchase 3,610,832 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 11,469,117 shares at $8,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4034.48 for the present operating margin

+21.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyra Therapeutics Inc stands at -4055.61. The total capital return value is set at -91.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.21. Equity return is now at value -69.60, with -51.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.92. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.