Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ASND is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASND is $132.27, which is $30.69 above than the current price. The public float for ASND is 55.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ASND on December 08, 2023 was 434.04K shares.

ASND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) has surged by 2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 106.50, but the company has seen a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Timothy Lee – Investor Relations Jan Mikkelsen – President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Paul Choi – Goldman Sachs Joseph Schwartz – Leerink Partners Yaron Werber – TD Cowen Li Watsek – Cantor Fitzgerald Leland Gershell – Oppenheimer Operator Hello, and welcome to Ascendis Pharma Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period, instructions will be given at that time.

ASND’s Market Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) has seen a 8.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.16% gain in the past month and a 11.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for ASND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.58% for ASND’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $89 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASND Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.49. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR saw -10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR stands at -1139.63. The total capital return value is set at -60.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.09. Equity return is now at value -350.62, with -58.86 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 193.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 46.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.