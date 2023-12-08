Arteris Inc (AIP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP)’s stock price has soared by 6.40 in relation to previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Arteris, Inc. (AIP) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIP is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIP is $11.50, which is $5.85 above the current price. The public float for AIP is 20.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIP on December 08, 2023 was 156.24K shares.

AIP’s Market Performance

AIP’s stock has seen a 2.54% increase for the week, with a -15.17% drop in the past month and a -21.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for Arteris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for AIP’s stock, with a -3.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Arteris Inc saw 31.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from Moll Laurent R, who sale 120 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Dec 06. After this action, Moll Laurent R now owns 516,790 shares of Arteris Inc, valued at $648 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Nicholas B., the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc, sale 734 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Hawkins Nicholas B. is holding 269,674 shares at $3,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.28 for the present operating margin

+88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc stands at -54.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -107.53, with -30.36 for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.80. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arteris Inc (AIP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.