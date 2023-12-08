Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE: AAIC) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 4.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE: AAIC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) by analysts is $5.50, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for AAIC is 27.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AAIC was 137.48K shares.

AAIC’s Market Performance

AAIC stock saw an increase of -1.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.58% and a quarterly increase of -1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for AAIC’s stock, with a 19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAIC Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAIC fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Arlington Asset Investment Corp saw 58.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.37 for the present operating margin

+63.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.04 for asset returns.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC), the company’s capital structure generated 354.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.02. Total debt to assets is 76.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.