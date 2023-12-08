Argan, Inc. (AGX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.38 in comparison to its previous close of 47.74, however, the company has experienced a -10.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Argan’s revenues grow by close to 20% in the second quarter. Gross margin tops 16% which was a sizable improvement over Q1. Income statement trends look encouraging with shareholders continuing to be rewarded through sustained buybacks and an increasing dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) is 16.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGX is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Argan, Inc. (AGX) is $54.50, which is $11.67 above the current market price. The public float for AGX is 12.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On December 08, 2023, AGX’s average trading volume was 84.09K shares.

AGX’s Market Performance

AGX’s stock has seen a -10.31% decrease for the week, with a -5.45% drop in the past month and a -5.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Argan, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for AGX’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGX Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGX fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.76. In addition, Argan, Inc. saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGX starting from Flanders Cynthia, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $46.53 back on Oct 12. After this action, Flanders Cynthia now owns 16,500 shares of Argan, Inc., valued at $69,795 using the latest closing price.

Flanders Cynthia, the Director of Argan, Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Flanders Cynthia is holding 22,000 shares at $188,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argan, Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 12.19, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Argan, Inc. (AGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Argan, Inc. (AGX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.