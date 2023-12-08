Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Stock Showcases 1.17% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has gone up by 0.22% for the week, with a 4.36% rise in the past month and a 6.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for ASC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for ASC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASC is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASC is $18.83, which is $5.2 above the current price. The public float for ASC is 34.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on December 08, 2023 was 587.87K shares.

ASC) stock’s latest price update

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 13.76, however, the company has experienced a 0.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ardmore Shipping (ASC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASC Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corp saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corp stands at +31.06. The total capital return value is set at 22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.74. Equity return is now at value 28.54, with 20.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 25.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.