Appfolio Inc (APPF) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Appfolio Inc (APPF) has seen a -4.23% decrease in the past week, with a -8.48% drop in the past month, and a -6.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for APPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for APPF’s stock, with a 10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APPF is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APPF is $235.00, which is $53.76 above the current market price. The public float for APPF is 19.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for APPF on December 08, 2023 was 172.93K shares.

APPF) stock’s latest price update

Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 189.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that AppFolio (APPF) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for APPF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $230 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APPF Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPF fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.18. In addition, Appfolio Inc saw 71.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPF starting from Trigg William Shane, who sale 7,430 shares at the price of $200.10 back on Nov 20. After this action, Trigg William Shane now owns 70,616 shares of Appfolio Inc, valued at $1,486,743 using the latest closing price.

Mazza Matthew S, the Chief Legal Officer of Appfolio Inc, sale 4,590 shares at $201.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Mazza Matthew S is holding 41,299 shares at $924,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+52.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Appfolio Inc stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.37. Equity return is now at value -17.69, with -12.38 for asset returns.

Based on Appfolio Inc (APPF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.79. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Appfolio Inc (APPF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.