Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 10.83. However, the company has seen a 2.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that DSGR, ARI and HVT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 5, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) is $10.25, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on December 08, 2023 was 803.07K shares.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI stock saw an increase of 2.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.54% and a quarterly increase of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARI Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from BIDERMAN MARK C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Sep 06. After this action, BIDERMAN MARK C now owns 66,485 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, valued at $106,002 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, sale 833 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 21,218 shares at $8,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 0.14, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.