Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 7.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Apartment Investment and Management Company has and continues to grow a premier multifamily rental property portfolio in growing markets throughout the U.S. AIV’s robust development pipeline will enable the Company to grow revenues and NOI much faster than its peers in the industry. We initiate with a Buy rating and an $11.20 price target.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) is $11.50, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for AIV is 132.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On December 08, 2023, AIV’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 11.23% rise in the past month, and a -3.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for AIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

AIV Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co. saw 0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment & Management Co. stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.