Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.99 in relation to its previous close of 6.02. However, the company has experienced a 16.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOUS is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) is $5.75, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for HOUS is 106.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On December 08, 2023, HOUS’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS stock saw an increase of 16.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.21% and a quarterly increase of -15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.38% for HOUS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

HOUS Trading at 20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Silva Enrique, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 03. After this action, Silva Enrique now owns 112,216 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, valued at $81,255 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 199,286 shares at $78,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -22.17, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.