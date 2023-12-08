Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)

The 36-month beta value for YMAB is also noteworthy at 0.63.

The average price estimated by analysts for YMAB is $12.14, which is $5.29 above than the current price. The public float for YMAB is 33.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on December 08, 2023 was 178.32K shares.

YMAB) stock's latest price update

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB’s stock has risen by 10.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.55% and a quarterly rise of 35.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.62% for YMAB’s stock, with a 15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMAB Trading at 25.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +28.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc saw 40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from WG Biotech ApS, who purchase 51,837 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Nov 29. After this action, WG Biotech ApS now owns 4,425,229 shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, valued at $309,477 using the latest closing price.

Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan, the Director of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, purchase 51,837 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan is holding 4,425,229 shares at $309,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc stands at -146.43. The total capital return value is set at -64.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.