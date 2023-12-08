Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Urban One Inc (UONE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) is above average at 4.94x. The 36-month beta value for UONE is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UONE is $6.00, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for UONE is 8.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of UONE on December 08, 2023 was 36.61K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UONE) stock’s latest price update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.49 in comparison to its previous close of 4.01, however, the company has experienced a -8.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK ) just reported results for the second quarter of 2023. Urban One reported earnings per share of $1.39.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE’s stock has fallen by -8.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.16% and a quarterly drop of -29.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.58% for Urban One Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.87% for UONE’s stock, with a -36.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UONE Trading at -22.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Urban One Inc saw -15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 16.42, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Urban One Inc (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 338.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.19. Total debt to assets is 68.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 334.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban One Inc (UONE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.