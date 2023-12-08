Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) is above average at 15.36x. The 36-month beta value for REZI is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REZI is $18.00, which is $0.77 above than the current price. The public float for REZI is 143.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of REZI on December 08, 2023 was 700.74K shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.29 in comparison to its previous close of 17.01, however, the company has experienced a 4.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

REZI’s Market Performance

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has experienced a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.71% rise in the past month, and a 7.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for REZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.12% for REZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REZI Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Theodore Phillip L., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, Theodore Phillip L. now owns 149,855 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $329,000 using the latest closing price.

Beskid Tina M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Resideo Technologies Inc, sale 13,543 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Beskid Tina M is holding 41,259 shares at $233,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.