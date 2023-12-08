Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) is above average at 458.91x. The 36-month beta value for PUBM is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUBM is $17.75, which is $1.78 above than the current price. The public float for PUBM is 40.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PUBM on December 08, 2023 was 329.34K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PUBM) stock’s latest price update

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 16.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Does PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PUBM’s Market Performance

PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has experienced a -4.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.86% rise in the past month, and a 23.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for PUBM’s stock, with a 7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PUBM Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +31.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.21. In addition, PubMatic Inc saw 24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $17.14 back on Dec 04. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 9,000 shares of PubMatic Inc, valued at $128,550 using the latest closing price.

Goel Amar K., the Chairman, Chief Innovation Off of PubMatic Inc, sale 3,830 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Goel Amar K. is holding 0 shares at $65,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on PubMatic Inc (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.05. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.