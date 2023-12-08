Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Masimo Corp (MASI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) is above average at 65.21x. The 36-month beta value for MASI is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MASI is $92.00, which is -$14.48 below than the current price. The public float for MASI is 49.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on December 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 103.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Masimo’s (MASI) receipt of the latest FDA approval is expected to provide greater visibility of changes in oxygen saturation to help patients better manage their oxygen levels daily.

MASI’s Market Performance

MASI’s stock has risen by 13.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.11% and a quarterly rise of 1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Masimo Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.17% for MASI’s stock, with a -21.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MASI Trading at 23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.41. In addition, Masimo Corp saw -28.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp, purchase 7,040 shares at $144.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 46,818 shares at $1,019,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Masimo Corp (MASI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.