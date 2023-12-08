Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is above average at 16.34x. The 36-month beta value for LMT is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LMT is $481.23, which is $34.12 above than the current price. The public float for LMT is 247.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of LMT on December 08, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LMT) stock’s latest price update

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 449.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Lockheed (LMT) is set to provide reach-back support for the sustainment of all Norway and Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems involving the F-35 jet program.

LMT’s Market Performance

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has seen a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.68% decline in the past month and a 5.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for LMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for LMT’s stock, with a -1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $470 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMT Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.79. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corp. saw -8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Donovan John, who purchase 548 shares at the price of $457.07 back on Jul 19. After this action, Donovan John now owns 3,378 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., valued at $250,476 using the latest closing price.

Hill Stephanie C., the Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Corp., sale 2,391 shares at $490.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Hill Stephanie C. is holding 12,604 shares at $1,173,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 65.59, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 179.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.