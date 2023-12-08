Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) is above average at 7.94x. The 36-month beta value for HBAN is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBAN is $11.95, which is -$0.12 below than the current price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of HBAN on December 08, 2023 was 14.77M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that Bill Gross is bullish on regional banks, calls the sell-off overdone. It will take time for confidence to reenter the sector; we seek safety and large waiting fees. We present two +7% yielding regional bank preferreds for reliable income.

HBAN’s Market Performance

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.93% gain in the past month and a 11.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.67% for HBAN’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 592,764 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $30,181 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $10.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Houston Helga is holding 595,514 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.