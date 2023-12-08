An In-Depth Look at Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (WSM) Stock Performance

The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has gone up by 4.15% for the week, with a 30.27% rise in the past month and a 35.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.08% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of 43.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSM is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WSM is $170.13, which is -$25.98 below the current price. The public float for WSM is 60.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on December 08, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

WSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 193.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Low steel prices and high costs are likely to be reflected in GMS’ fiscal Q2 performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $144 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.11. In addition, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. saw 69.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Smith Karalyn, who sale 1,945 shares at the price of $179.85 back on Nov 22. After this action, Smith Karalyn now owns 7,240 shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., valued at $349,808 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the CEO POTTERY BARN BRANDS of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., sale 5,374 shares at $178.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Benson Marta is holding 48,864 shares at $961,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 58.91, with 20.05 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.