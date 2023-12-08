American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is 6.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAL is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is $14.17, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for AAL is 643.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.43% of that float. On December 08, 2023, AAL’s average trading volume was 36.17M shares.

AAL stock's latest price update

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 13.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $13.13, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL’s stock has risen by 6.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.32% and a quarterly drop of -1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.01% for AAL’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at 14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 5,121 shares at the price of $12.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 334,049 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $62,937 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,298 shares at $12.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 339,170 shares at $64,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.