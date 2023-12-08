Amdocs Ltd’s (DOX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DOX stock has gone up by 1.58%, with a monthly gain of 1.67% and a quarterly plunge of -3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Amdocs Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for DOX’s stock, with a -5.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOX is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOX is $99.00, which is $13.91 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 120.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for DOX on December 08, 2023 was 727.57K shares.

DOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 85.17, but the company has seen a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Amdocs (DOX) announces that its Vubiquity platform has been selected by A+E Networks to handle the latter’s video-on-demand Transport & Content Distribution Services.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.89. In addition, Amdocs Ltd saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+34.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Ltd stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 16.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.64. Equity return is now at value 15.38, with 8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Ltd (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.64. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.