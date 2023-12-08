AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a -30.79% drop in the past month and a -4.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.56% for AMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.94% for AMC’s stock, with a -77.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.73.

The average price suggested by analysts for AMC is $8.95, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for AMC is 197.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.53% of that float. The average trading volume for AMC on December 08, 2023 was 21.44M shares.

AMC stock's latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 6.82, however, the company has experienced a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that In one year’s time, the stock of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ), which currently operates 950 movie theatres and is the market leader in the U.S., plunged from nearly $90 a share to $7, losing about 90% of its previous value. What battered AMC’s stock could be distilled into one phrase: Covid-19.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -19.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc saw -80.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.