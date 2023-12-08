The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has gone down by -0.35% for the week, with a 3.12% rise in the past month and a 2.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for AMZN’s stock, with a 18.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 76.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 48 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $176.44, which is $29.31 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On December 08, 2023, AMZN’s average trading volume was 53.54M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 146.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that When investors and economic historians look back at 2023, they will remember one important trend. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has transformed entire industries, setting the economy toward an exciting, albeit sometimes unpredictable, new future.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.54. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 74.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $146.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 534,331 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $584,000 using the latest closing price.

Zapolsky David, the Senior Vice President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 18,440 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Zapolsky David is holding 53,220 shares at $2,673,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.