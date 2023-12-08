Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a 52.98% increase in the past week, with a 318.52% gain in the past month, and a 43.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 53.11% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 70.75% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -30.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 2.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $286.85 above the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on December 08, 2023 was 14.32M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has plunged by -3.94 when compared to previous closing price of 0.51, but the company has seen a 52.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTO ) stock isn’t doing so hot on Monday after the company was given a delisting notice last week. That delisting notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

CYTO Trading at 115.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.07%, as shares surge +308.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +53.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3043. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -89.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.