The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is above average at 25.92x. The 36-month beta value for GOOGL is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOGL is $153.14, which is $17.96 above than the current price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.89B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOGL on December 08, 2023 was 27.99M shares.

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.27 in relation to its previous close of 136.93. However, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that When investors and economic historians look back at 2023, they will remember one important trend. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has transformed entire industries, setting the economy toward an exciting, albeit sometimes unpredictable, new future.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has seen a 2.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.54% gain in the past month and a -1.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for GOOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOGL Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.49. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 53.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 420 shares at the price of $133.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 26,833 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $55,994 using the latest closing price.

ARNOLD FRANCES, the Director of Alphabet Inc, sale 230 shares at $136.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that ARNOLD FRANCES is holding 14,515 shares at $31,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.