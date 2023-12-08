Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGS is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALGS is $4.00, which is $3.35 above the current price. The public float for ALGS is 32.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGS on December 08, 2023 was 81.46K shares.

ALGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) has plunged by -4.69 when compared to previous closing price of 0.68, but the company has seen a -7.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that Lawrence M. Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos, and the Aligos management team, will present at the 2023 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held in New York on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ALGS’s Market Performance

ALGS’s stock has fallen by -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.68% and a quarterly drop of -22.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for Aligos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for ALGS’s stock, with a -32.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGS Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6778. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGS starting from Nuechterlein Carole, who purchase 7,933,601 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Oct 25. After this action, Nuechterlein Carole now owns 11,025,941 shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,004,149 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-701.66 for the present operating margin

+73.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aligos Therapeutics Inc stands at -690.63. The total capital return value is set at -61.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.04. Equity return is now at value -92.37, with -65.36 for asset returns.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.80. Total debt to assets is 8.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.