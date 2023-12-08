AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) is above average at 7.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AGCO Corp. (AGCO) is $141.77, which is $27.22 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 62.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGCO on December 08, 2023 was 657.04K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 115.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Agriculture stocks have been experiencing a downturn due to declining crop prices and high costs associated with interest rates. This may offer an opportunity to get into some undervalued agriculture stocks looking to gain from precision agriculture.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO’s stock has risen by 0.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.39% and a quarterly drop of -7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for AGCO Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for AGCO’s stock, with a -6.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.48. In addition, AGCO Corp. saw -13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corp., valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corp., sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corp. stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 29.32, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corp. (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.