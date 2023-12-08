Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) by analysts is $3.80, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for ADVM is 87.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ADVM was 241.47K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has soared by 9.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-07 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced the initial LUNA preliminary efficacy and safety data will be presented at the upcoming 47th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society, being held February 7 – 10, 2024.

ADVM’s Market Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has seen a 24.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.99% gain in the past month and a -41.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.36% for ADVM’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +24.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8800. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc saw 74.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Seyedkazemi Setareh, who sale 6,201 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Sep 15. After this action, Seyedkazemi Setareh now owns 47,674 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, valued at $9,429 using the latest closing price.

Rubinstein Linda M, the Chief Financial Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rubinstein Linda M is holding 100,000 shares at $145,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

The total capital return value is set at -43.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -81.14, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.04. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.