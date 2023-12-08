Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has increased by 1.01 when compared to last closing price of 128.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-08 that Renowned “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has recently shifted gears, redirecting his bearish sentiments from the broader market to a more targeted sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1022.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMD is $133.28, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on December 08, 2023 was 53.12M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has seen a 6.82% increase for the week, with a 14.16% rise in the past month and a 23.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for AMD’s stock, with a 23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $125 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.17. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 100.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Su Lisa T, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $117.73 back on Dec 05. After this action, Su Lisa T now owns 3,347,640 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $8,829,451 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $113.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 3,358,721 shares at $8,498,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.