Adient plc (ADNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 15.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADNT is 2.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adient plc (ADNT) is $41.67, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for ADNT is 91.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On December 08, 2023, ADNT’s average trading volume was 941.59K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has surged by 0.27 when compared to previous closing price of 32.90, but the company has seen a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Investors need to pay close attention to Adient (ADNT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

ADNT’s Market Performance

Adient plc (ADNT) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.31% drop in the past month, and a -13.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for ADNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for ADNT’s stock, with a -12.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADNT Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.43. In addition, Adient plc saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Conklin James, who sale 909 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Conklin James now owns 18,021 shares of Adient plc, valued at $40,905 using the latest closing price.

DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G, the President and CEO of Adient plc, sale 17,980 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G is holding 599,577 shares at $809,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.77 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at +1.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.53, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 124.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.47. Total debt to assets is 29.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adient plc (ADNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.