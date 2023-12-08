Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) has gone up by 0.92% for the week, with a -56.73% drop in the past month and a -47.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 31.94% for AFIB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for AFIB’s stock, with a -66.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) by analysts is $0.50, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for AFIB is 18.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AFIB was 510.36K shares.

AFIB) stock’s latest price update

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-17 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AFIB Trading at -48.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -48.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2384. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc saw -78.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-558.30 for the present operating margin

-95.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc stands at -242.11. The total capital return value is set at -68.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.98. Equity return is now at value -73.28, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.12. Total debt to assets is 29.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.