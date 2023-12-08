Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has gone up by 23.30% for the week, with a 17.30% rise in the past month and a 143.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.64% for ACXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.92% for ACXP’s stock, with a 49.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACXP is -1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) is $11.50, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for ACXP is 11.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. On December 08, 2023, ACXP’s average trading volume was 757.55K shares.

ACXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has increased by 16.04 when compared to last closing price of 3.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP Trading at 18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP rose by +23.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -185.78, with -140.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.