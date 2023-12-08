Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLRN is $30.75, which is $23.59 above the current price. The public float for SLRN is 61.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLRN on December 08, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s stock price has plunge by 4.53relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-28 that Acelyrin Inc shares slid as much as 11% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the late-stage clinical biopharma company disclosed a programming error in its Phase 2b/3 drug trial for izokibep, a treatment for psoriatic arthritis. Acelyrin said the protocol was programmed incorrectly by a vendor, “resulting in a sequencing error that went further unidentified through the providers’ testing processes.

SLRN’s Market Performance

SLRN’s stock has risen by 6.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.17% and a quarterly drop of -73.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for Acelyrin Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.77% for SLRN stock, with a simple moving average of -58.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLRN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLRN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLRN Trading at -20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +6.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Acelyrin Inc saw -69.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc, valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.